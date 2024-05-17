News & Insights

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Promises Tax Cuts

May 17, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Friday as chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech on the state of the economy ahead of the general election.

The chancellor promised further tax cuts if the Conservatives win the general election, and has accused his shadow, Labour's Rachel Reeves, of plotting hikes to fund the opposition party's spending pledges.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,412 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.

In corporate news, property development firm Land Securities fell 2.3 percent after annual earnings from rental income dropped to £371 million from £393 million in 2023.

Consumer goods giant Unilever rose half a percent after launching its €1.5bn share buyback program.

