FTSE 100 Drifts Lower For 3rd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are exhibiting weakness on Tuesday, losing ground for a third straight session, as investors react to the nation's jobs data, and await the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement due later in the week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 24.73 points or 0.27% at 9,252.30 a little while ago.

Fresnillo is advancing 4.2%. Ashtead Group, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Mondi, Segro, Antofagasta, Sainsbury (J), Kingfisher, The Sage Group, Persimmon and Weir Group are up 1 to 2.2%.

Anglo American Plc is gaining about 1.5%. The mining giant has signed a definitive agreement with Codelco to coordinate operations at Los Bronces and Andina in Chile.

Online review platform Trustpilot is soaring nearly 11% after delivering both top-line growth and improved profitability in the first half of 2025 and launching a new share buyback program.

WPP is down more than 5%. Haleon is down by about 4%. Easyjet, Phoenix Group Holdings, Prudential, Centrica, Vodafone Group, Imperial Brands, Natwest Group, Pearson, British American Tobacco, Coca-Cola HBC and St. James's Place are down 1 to 2.2%.

Hiring firm SThree is tanking 20% after forecasting annual pre-tax profit well below market expectations.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK jobless rate remained unchanged and average earnings growth slowed in the three months to July.

The unemployment rate was at 4.7% in the three months to July, unchanged from the previous period.

Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 4.8% in May to July, which was down from 5% in the previous three-month period and matched expectations.

In August, payroll employment decreased 127,000 from the previous year and by 8,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million. The number of vacancies fell 10,000 sequentially to 728,000, in June to August.

