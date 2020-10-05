FTSE 100 Drifts Higher As Oil Prices Rally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, with rising crude prices, an easing of the worst fears about U.S. President Donald Trump's health and hopes for one last economic stimulus before the U.S. election helping underpin investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have reportedly agreed to extend the Brexit negotiations for a month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,941 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Self-storage company Big Yellow Group was little changed after saying it secured planning consent for an about 106,000 sq ft store at its site in Kings Cross, London.

Engineering company Weir Group jumped more than 16 percent. The company is selling its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar for $405 million. BP Plc advanced 1.5 percent, Royal Dutch Shell rallied 2.2 percent and Tullow Oil added 2.8 percent as oil prices rose about 3 percent amid an escalating workers' strike in Norway.

Cineworld shares plunged as much as 31 percent after the company said it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the U.K. and is "assessing several sources of additional liquidity."

Greencore Group slumped 6.7 percent. The manufacturer of convenience food said it estimates full-year revenue to drop 14 percent.

In economic releases, the IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector dropped to 56.1 in September from August's five-year high of 58.8. The decline was smaller than an initial "flash" estimate of 55.

