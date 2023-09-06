News & Insights

NG

FTSE 100 dragged down by global gloom, Barratt warning

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 06, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 falls 0.4%

Sept 6 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as recent soft economic data from China and Europe continued to weigh on global sentiment, while shares of Barratt Developments fell after the homebuilder warned of a tough housing market environment.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE dropped 0.5% in early trade, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC declined 0.4%.

Shares of Barratt BDEV.L dropped 0.7% after Britain's largest housebuilder posted a drop in annual profit and forecast difficult trading conditions over the coming months.

The broader housebuilders index .FTNMX402020 declined 0.7%.

Global markets also extended losses for a second day as faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum. GLOB/MKTS

Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore's shares ASHM.L fell 4.3% after it reported a 6% drop in annual profit.

WH Smith SMWH.L rose 2.6% after the retailer reported a 28% jump in annual revenue, boosted by strong demand during a busy summer travel season.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NG
PG
NL
PL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.