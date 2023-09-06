FTSE 100 dragged down by global gloom, Barratt warning

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 falls 0.4%

Sept 6 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as recent soft economic data from China and Europe continued to weigh on global sentiment, while shares of Barratt Developments fell after the homebuilder warned of a tough housing market environment.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE dropped 0.5% in early trade, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC declined 0.4%.

Shares of Barratt BDEV.L dropped 0.7% after Britain's largest housebuilder posted a drop in annual profit and forecast difficult trading conditions over the coming months.

The broader housebuilders index .FTNMX402020 declined 0.7%.

Global markets also extended losses for a second day as faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum. GLOB/MKTS

Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore's shares ASHM.L fell 4.3% after it reported a 6% drop in annual profit.

WH Smith SMWH.L rose 2.6% after the retailer reported a 28% jump in annual revenue, boosted by strong demand during a busy summer travel season.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

