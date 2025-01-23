Markets

FTSE 100 Down Slightly In Lackluster Trade

January 23, 2025 — 06:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are moving in a very tight band in lackluster trade on Thursday with investors looking for direction after the market hit record levels earlier in the week. Data showing a sharp drop in sentiment in the manufacturing sector appears to be weighing on the market a bit.

The cautious mood is also due to concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is down 8.65 points or 0.1% at 8,536.48 about half an hour before noon.

Entain is declining 3.7%, JD Sports Fashion is down 3.1%, Associated British Foods is lower by 2.6% and Anglo American Plc is down 2.3%.

Auto Trader Group, Fresnillo, Glencore, Marks & Spencer, Smith & Nephew, Scottish Mortgage, Rio Tinto, Kingfisher and Prudential are down 1 to 2%.

Intermediate Capital is rising 1.8%. Weir Holdings is gaining 1.7%, while Centrica, EasyJet, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, IAG, Natwest Group and Standard Chartered are advancing 1 to 1.3%.

A report from the Confederation of British Industry showed that sentiment in the UK manufacturing sector dropped sharply to -47 in January 25, marking the steepest decline in over two years.

A separate report from the same bureau said factory orders in the UK decreased to 34 Net Balance in January 2025, over the previous month.

