FTSE 100 Down Nearly 0.5% As Investors Await Fed Policy Announcement

January 28, 2026 — 06:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent slight uptick, UK's benchmark index FTSE 100 slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning.

Mining stocks gained some ground as gold and sliver rose to fresh record highs. Some buying was seen in the energy sector as well.

In addition to assessing recent reports from the trade front, investors also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, due later in the day.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The focus will be on the accompanying statement from the central bank, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues about future policy moves.

The FTSE 100 was down 44.77 points or 0.44% at 10,163.03 a little over half an hour before noon.

GSK, Burberry Group, Airtel Africa and AstraZeneca lost 2 to 2.6%. Smiths Group, Informa, HSBC Holdings, Pearson, Experian, Croda International, Melrose Industries, Barclays, Haleon, Natwest Group and BT Group fell 1 to 1.6%.

Endeavour Mining climbed 2.85%. Marks & Spencer moved up 2%, while JD Sports Fashion, Polar Capital Technology Trust, DCC, Howden Joinery, Scottish Mortgage, Admiral Group, Babcock International, Legal & General Group, Aviva and Pershing Square Holdings gained 1 to 1.7%.

Shares of pet care retailer Pets At Home moved up sharply after the company reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook.

