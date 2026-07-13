Markets

FTSE 100 Down Marginally; Page Group Soars On Higher Earnings

July 13, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market was down slightly a little past noon on Monday as investors made cautious moves amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices jumped 2% amid concerns over potential supply disruptions after the U.S. launched fresh strikes against Iran.

The U.S. military launched another round of strikes against Iran overnight and early Monday "to degrade their ability to attack commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz," after an Iranian strike on a container ship in the critical waterway the day before.

Iran responded to these strikes by attacking Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, further straining a fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10.55 points or 0.1% at 10,486.74 a few minutes past noon.

Vodafone Group moved up nearly 4.5%. Persimmon, BT Group, Computacenter, BP, JD Sports Fashion and Airtel Africa gained 2%-3%.

Pearson, Entain, Barratt Redrow, The Sage Group, Kingfisher, Severn Trent, Sainsbury (J), Metlen Energy & Metals, Burberry Group and Shell climbed 1%-1.85%.

PageGroup soared 11.7%. The British recruiter posted second-quarter gross profit above market expectations.

Grafton Group, the owner of Woodie's, added nearly 2% after reporting first-half trading growth and maintaining full-year adjusted operating profit guidance.

Developer Derwent London gained 1% after signing a £100 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Handelsbanken Plc.

IG Group Holdings dropped nearly 3%. Pola Capital Technology Trust, IAG, AstraZeneca, Scottish Mortgage, St. James's Place and Standard Chartered drifted down 1.5%-2%.

Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, British American Tobacco, Rentokil Initial and Rolls-Royce Holdings also dropped notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.