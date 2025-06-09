FTSE 100 Down Marginally At Noon

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is down marginally at noon on Monday with investors mostly making cautious moves amid a lack of triggers. The focus is on trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials in London. Weak Chinese exports data weighs on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is down 12.81 points or 0.14% at 8,825.10 a few minutes past noon.

M&G is rising nearly 2%. Diageo is gaining 1.8%, while JD Sports Fashion, 3i Group, Ashtead Group, Fresnillo, Pershing Square Group, Mondi, Glencore and Croda International Group are up 0.8 to 1.5%.

Alphawave IP Group Plc shares are soaring nearly 25% after Qualcomm agreed to buy the London-listed semiconductor company for about $2.4 billion in cash.

Shares of cosmetics firm Revolution Beauty Inc. are rising nearly 11% shares soared 15 percent. The British cosmetics firm has confirmed that Frasers Group is one of several parties currently conducting due diligence as part of its ongoing formal sale process.

WPP is down 1.8% after an announcement that Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire from the Board and as CEO on 31 December 2025.

St. James's Place is declining 2.4% Melrose Industries, Endeavour Mining, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Aviva, Compass Group, Severn Trent, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Relx, Smith & Nephew, United Utilities, Haleon, Experian and Convatec Group are down 0.6 to 1.4%.

