Markets

FTSE 100 Down Marginally

May 28, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UK stocks are marginally down in lackluster trade on Wednesday as investors look for directional clues after recent gains following U.S. President Donald Trump deciding to pause the recently announced 50% tariffs on imports from EU, paving the way for further trade negotiations.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12.00 points or 0.14% at 8,767.05 a little while ago.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is gaining 2%. Pershing Square Holdings, Intermediate Capital Group, Endeavour Mining, Unite Group, Segro, Howden Joinery Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Babcock International Group and Fresnillo are up 1 to 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial is up 0.7% as it agreed to sell its French workwear division to H.I.G. Capital for gross proceeds of €410 million.

Kingfisher is down more than 3% despite reporting higher Q1 sales and reaffirming guidance. The home improvement retailer reported that its first-quarter sales grew 1.6% from last year to 3.31 billion pounds. At constant currency rates, sales grew 2.2% and the increase was 1.8% on a like-for-like or LFL basis. Underlying total sales growth was 3.1%.

Sainsbury (J) is down 2.5%, while 3i Group, Coca-Cola HBC, JD Sports Fashion, Diageo, Smith & Nephew, Aviva and National Grid are declining 0.8 to 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.