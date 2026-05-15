Markets

FTSE 100 Down 1.5%; Miners, Bank Stocks Among Major Losers

May 15, 2026 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 fell on Friday, sliding after two successive days of gains, as worries about Middle East tensions, and a lack of positive outcome from the U.S.-China summit hurt sentiment.

Investors also followed the developments on the political front where Andy Burnham moved closer to a potential bid for prime minister, with MP Josh Simons saying he would step aside for the Manchester mayor.

Shares from mining and banking sectors slid, contributing to market's sharp decline.

The FTSE 100 was down 158.37 points or 1.53% at 10,214.56 nearly half an hour past noon.

Miners Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Anglo American Plc lost 8.2%, 7.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Rio Tinto dropped 4.1% and Endeavour Mining declined 4%, while Glencore shed 3.1%.

Barclays shed 3.3%, while Llodys Banking Group, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings and Natwest Group lost 1.6%-2.2%.

Airtel Africa tumbled more than 8%. Burberry Group, National Grid, United Utilities, Severn Trent, SSE, Centrica, Metlen Energy & Metals and Kingfisher slipped 4%-5.6%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, Spirax Group, IMI, Compass Group, St. James's Place, Segro, Vodafone Group and Rightmove also declined sharply.

3i Group climbed more than 5%. Diageo gained 2.1%, while BP and Standard Life moved up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. The Sage Group, Relx, Shell and Haleon posted modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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