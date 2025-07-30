FTSE 100 Down 0.3%; HSBC Holdings Slips On Lower Earnings

(RTTNews) - The UK market, which moved modestly higher earlier in the session, is down in negative territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors react to a slew of earnings announcements, and await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which climbed to 9,169.01 earlier in the session, was down 28.22 points or 0.31% at 9,108.10 a little while ago.

GSK is rising 1.3% on strong earnings. The drug major said its profit before tax climbed 26% to 1.89 billion pounds in the second quarter, up from last year's 1.50 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 35.5 pence, up 23% from 28.5 pence a year ago.

GSK now expects core earnings per share and core operating profit to increase towards the top end of previous range of 6% to 8%, and turnover to grow towards the top end of range of previous range of 3% to 5%, all at constant exchange rates.

Glencore is up 1.5%. Pershing Square Holdings, Entain, Informa, IHG, Intertek Group, RightMove and Croda International are gaining 1 to 1.3%.

BAE Systems is down 3% despite the company raising its sales and earnings guidance.

HSBC Holdings is down with a loss of 2.5% after reporting a drop in second quarter earnings. The lender said its preofit before tax dropped 29% year-over-year to $6.3 billion, primarily due to the recognition of dilution and impairment losses of $2.1 billion in BoCom.

Profit after tax was $4.9 billion, down 29% from last year. On a constant currency basis, profit before tax decreased 30%.

Taylor Wimpey is down nearly 5%. Convatec Group is declining 3.7%. JD Sports Fashion is down 2.1%, while Centrica, Kingfisher, Hiscox, The Sage Group, Beazley, Unite Group, Rio Tinto and Anglo American Plc are down 1 to 1.7%.

Rio Tinto is down 1.6% as first-half profits declined amid flat commodity prices and trade concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.