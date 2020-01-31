FTSE 100 dips, midcaps advance on Brexit day

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

Britain to exit the EU at 2300 GMT

Aston Martin roars to top of midcap bourse

Boeing-supplier Senior hit by 737 MAX grounding

Jan 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped lower on Friday as coronavirus fears intensified and as a firmer pound dragged exporter shares lower, while Aston Martin drove the midcaps higher, hours before Britain leaves the European Union.

The main index .FTSE gave up 0.2%, as exporters such as HSBC HSBA.L and Diageo DGE.L fell. Risk sentiment was also hit after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency over the spread of the newly-found virus.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC recorded a 0.5% gain, with Aston Martin AML.L surging 25% after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll said he would take a stake in the luxury carmaker.

Senior Plc SNR.L, a supplier to Boeing BA.N, underperformed the midcap index and slid 5.5% after warning revenue and margins at its aerospace division would decline in 2020 due to the 737 MAX jet grounding.

