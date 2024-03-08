News & Insights

FTSE 100 Dips In Cautious Trade Ahead Of US Jobs Report

March 08, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data later in the day that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,674 after edging up 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Packaging firm Mondi gave up more than 2 percent as it announced an agreement in principle for a potential all-share offer to acquire its smaller rival DS Smith for £5.14bn. DS Smith shares soared 7 percent.

Electrical and telecommunications retailer Currys dropped 1.2 percent after it confirmed the sale of its business in Greece and Cyprus for around £156 million.

Information services provider Informa advanced 1.3 percent after underlying revenue grew 30 percent in 2023.

