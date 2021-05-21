FTSE 100 Dips Despite Upbeat Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Friday, even as a much bigger than expected jump in retail sales supported the view that the economic recovery will be fast and full.

Retail sales expanded 9.2 percent month-on-month, faster than the 5.1 percent increase in March and the economists' forecast of +4.5 percent as non-essential stores reopened. Moreover, this was the biggest increase since June 2020, when sales were up 13.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales volume grew sharply by 42.4 percent, after rising 7.2 percent in March. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 36.8 percent.

Earlier in the day, survey results from the market research group GfK showed that confidence among consumers bounced back to its pre-lockdown level in May. The consumer sentiment index rose six points to -9 in May.

Separately, IHS Markit said that U.K. private sector is growing at its fastest pace in at least two decades this month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,995 after closing 1 percent higher on Thursday.

Banks fell broadly, with HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered falling around 1 percent.

Miners traded mixed, while oil firms BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were marginally higher.

Electra Private Equity surged 4.7 percent after the private equity firm unveiled plans to list TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes.

