FTSE 100 dips but set for best quarter since financial crisis

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

June 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 retreated on Tuesday as fears about another lockdown to contain the relentless spread of the novel coronavirus took the shine off one of the strongest quarters for British stocks since the global financial crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.3%, with Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L among the biggest drags after it said it would write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion on a lower outlook for oil and gas prices.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC reversed small gains at the open to trade down 0.1%. Auto .FTNMX3350, banks .FTNMX8350 and energy .FTNMX0530 firms were among the biggest decliners in early trading.

Homebuilder Redrow RDW.L tumbled 5.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after saying it expected its turnover to drop more than a third this year.

On the other hand, asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L rose 3.3% as it said Keith Skeoch would step down as chief executive and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird.

