FTSE 100 dips as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh; HomeServe shines

Devik Jain Reuters
London's FTSE 100 hovered around its five-month high on Tuesday as a stronger pound pressured exporters, while investors remained cautious about a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2

The blue-chip index .FTSE dipped 0.1% as a stronger pound weighed on dollar earners such as consumer staple stocks, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.2%.

A media report said Britain's chief negotiator David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal "early next week", a day after EU diplomats warned that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal.

In company news, home repair services provider HomeServe Plc HSV.L added 2.6% after it posted a 16% rise in first-half adjusted profit and raised its interim dividend by 7%.

