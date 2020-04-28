BP

FTSE 100 dips as pandemic hammers BP, HSBC profits

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London's FTSE 100 index headed lower on Tuesday, as oil major BP and lender HSBC became the latest blue-chip firms to report a slump in their quarterly profit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

The commodity-heavy index .FTSE was down about 0.1%, with BP Plc BP.L shedding 1.5% as its first-quarter profit tumbled by two-thirds and debt rose sharply.

The wider energy index .FTNMX0530 fell 1.1%, also pressured by another dive in oil prices, as the world runs out of storage space with the health crisis crushing demand. O/R

Asia-focussed lender HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L lost 1.6% after first-quarter profit nearly halved and it boosted provisions against potential bad loans.

But the domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.5%, with financials and consumer discretionary firms providing the biggest boost.

