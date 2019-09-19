FTSE 100 dips as Next, Diageo weigh, BoE statement awaited

Muvija M Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

London's FTSE 100 was led lower on Thursday by spirits-maker Diageo and clothing chain Next, while traders awaited the Bank of England's policy decision after its U.S. counterpart lowered interest rates but was guarded on future cuts.

The blue-chip bourse .FTSE edged 0.2% lower by 0707 GMT - its fourth straight day in the red, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 index .FTMC dipped 0.1% ahead of BoE's interest rate decision.

Next NXT.L skidded 5% after it flagged that the first few weeks of the Autumn season were disappointing and Diageo DGE.L slipped 1.4% after it said it was "not immune" to changes in global trade policies as it laid out targets for the year.

Midcap constituent IG Group IGG.L jumped 6% as it said client numbers grew thanks to favourable market conditions in August, while small cap Kier Group KIE.L lost 7% after the contractor posted an annual loss.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

