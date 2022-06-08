FTSE 100 Dips As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as lower iron ore and base metal prices weighed on the mining sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,579 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-3 percent.

Energy stocks such as BP Plc and Shell were seeing modest gains as oil prices rose on expectations of solid demand and low inventories.

Drug major AstraZeneca gained 1 percent after it announced positive results of COVID-19 treatment Evusheld in TACKLE Phase III treatment trial.

Industrial software firm Aveva rallied 3.8 percent after delivering "solid" full-year results, lifting dividend and backing its FY23 outlook.

Melrose Industries soared nearly 10 percent after the GKN owner announced a £500m share buyback.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air slumped 7 percent after it forecast more losses at the start of the summer season.

