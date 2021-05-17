FTSE 100 Dips As Britain Reopens

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday after last week's rollercoaster ride. A firmer pound weighed on markets as Britain took a big step towards reopening its economy, lifting a number of social restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,022 after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.

Diploma Plc shares surged 8 percent. The seal and cables maker reinstated dividend and upped its annual guidance after a very strong first-half performance. GSK shares were modestly lower. The drugs giant and France's Sanofi have reported "strong immune responses" in early tests of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ryanair Holdings gained 0.7 percent. After posting a record annual loss, the discount carrier pointed to a strong recovery in the second half.

