FTSE 100 dips as asset managers take hit from coronavirus sell-off

Devik Jain Reuters
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, as investors fretted over the mounting evidence of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the sell-off it has driven on global financial markets.

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 drops 1.5%

The blue-chip index .FTSE fell 0.3% by 0715 GMT, extending losses from Tuesday on signs Britain was headed for a longer lockdown and forecasts that the economy could shrink by 13% this year, its deepest recession in 300 years.

The domestically focused midcap index .FTMC, stuffed with companies more purely exposed to the British economy, fell 1.5%.

Asset manager Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L dropped 5.6% after reporting an 18.3% drop in assets under management in the first quarter as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

Peer Quilter Plc QLT.L also slipped 3.8%.

Shares in Kromek KMK.L, a global supplier of medical devices, shot up 34.7% after announcing plans to start the manufacturing of medical ventilators in Britain and globally under a licence from Japan's Metran.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

