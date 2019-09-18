FTSE 100 dips ahead of Fed meeting

London's main index opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to get a sense of how far policymakers in the world's largest economy will go to tackle a global slowdown.

The blue-chips .FTSE were down 0.2% by 0706 GMT. The midcap bourse .FTMC dipped 0.1%, with losses led by an 11% drop in Sirius Minerals SXX.L a day after it cancelled a $500 million bond sale.

Industrials, including Rolls Royce RR.L were among the biggest losers on the main index, while defensive stocks - typically considered safer at times of market uncertainty - such as BT BT.L and Vodafone VOD.L were in demand.

