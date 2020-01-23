FTSE 100 dips again as China virus curbs risk-taking

London's main index fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with major miners and oil stocks taking a hit, as worries over the spread a new flu-like virus from China forced dealers to shy away from risky assets.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.