FTSE 100 dented by oil shock as BP, Shell tumble

April 21 (Reuters) - An overnight plunge in U.S. crude oil below zero knocked down the producer-heavy FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with oil majors BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L falling more than 3%.

The dramatic fall sapped risk appetite globally, pushing the benchmark .FTSE down 1.3% by 0715 GMT.

The world's largest listed miner, BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L fell 4.5% after it warned that global steel production excluding China could drop sharply this year due to the pandemic.

Shares in fellow miners Rio Tinto RIO.L and Glencore GLEN.L fell about 4%.

Data released earlier showed UK job growth slowed in March compared to the previous month, in an early sign of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on the labour market.

Among the few gainers was the London Stock Exchange owner LSE.L, which rose 3.7% after saying it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics firm Refinitiv in the second half of the year.

