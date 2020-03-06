FTSE 100 Deep In The Red On Coronavirus Fears

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were deep in the red on Friday as coronavirus fears continued to dent sentiment. So far, a total of 97,852 infections have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 3,300 people have been killed by the virus.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 142 points, or 2.13 percent, at 6,562 after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Miners suffered heavy losses, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore falling 2-3 percent.

Travel-related stocks also fell. Cruise operator Carnival slumped 4.6 percent and British Airways parent IAG lost 4.1 percent.

Aviva declined 2.4 percent. The company announced its agreement to sell entire stake in its joint venture in Indonesia, PT Astra Aviva Life, to joint venture partner, PT Astra International Tbk. The deal will mark Aviva's exit from the country.

Cinema operator Cineworld plunged 5 percent after posting disappointing annual results.

In economic news, U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in February, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.

House prices increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, slightly slower than the 0.4 percent rise seen in January but faster than the expected increase of 0.2 percent.

In three months to February, house prices were 2.8 percent higher than in the same period last year after rising 4.1 percent in January.

