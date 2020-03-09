FTSE 100 Deep In Red On Fears Of Global Recession

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks nosedived on Monday as the relentless global spread of the coronavirus as well as the oil price war following Saudi's decision to cut prices and boost output amplified recession fears.

China's exports contracted sharply in first two months of 2020 and a measure of investor morale in the euro zone plummeted in March to its lowest level since April 2013, further weighing on world markets.

The benchmark FTSE 100 plunged as much as 433 points, or 6.71 percent, to 6,031 after losing 3.6 percent on Friday.

British telecom major Vodafone Group fell over 6 percent. The company announced that the European Commission has cleared the combination of Vodafone Italy's towers with INWIT's passive network infrastructure. This would create Europe's second largest listed tower company with over 22,000 towers.

BP Plc shares plunged 18 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost more than 14 percent as oil prices crashed as much as 30 percent, raising concerns that it will have big repercussions for U.S. energy producers, which face lower prices and a potential loss of customers.

Phoenix Group Holdings tumbled 5.4 percent and Clarkson declined 4.8 percent after reporting their earnings results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Drax Group shares were down 6 percent. The electricity generation company confirmed that it has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562 MW of capacity from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.