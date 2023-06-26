FTSE 100 Declines On Concerns Over Volatile Russian Situation

News & Insights

June 26, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as a short-lived mutiny in Russia by the Wagner paramilitary group revived concerns over nuclear arsenal security.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 41 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,420 after losing half a percent on Friday.

Banks fell broadly, with Lloyds Banking falling more than 2 percent on concerns fueled by the latest political turmoil in Russia.

Aston Martin jumped 8 percent after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into an agreement with Lucid Group to manufacture "high performance" electric vehicles.

Associated British Foods fell about 1 percent despite lifting its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year.

