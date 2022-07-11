Markets

FTSE 100 Declines On China COVID Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Monday as climbing COVID-19 cases in Shanghai and the discovery of a new Omicron subvariant BA.5.2.1 weighed on commodity-related stocks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,156 after ending little changed on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-3 percent.

Oil & gas firms BP Plc and Shell were down around 1 percent each.

Wizz Air tumbled 3.2 percent after it warned of flight curbs this summer due to labor shortages and strikes at European airports.

Go-Ahead Group, a public transport company, declined 1.5 percent despite saying it expects to report a good performance for the year ended 2 July 2022.

