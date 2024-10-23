FTSE 100 Declines As Investors Look Ahead To Budget

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as investors braced for the upcoming autumn budget and the U.S. Presidential election scheduled for November 5.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,289 after falling 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Lender Lloyds rose about 1 percent after Q3 profit beat expectations.

Reckitt Benckiser rallied nearly 3 percent as the consumer goods company reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter underlying sales.

Barratt Redrow jumped 3 percent. The homebuilder said it is encouraged by solid trading in recent weeks amid more stable market conditions.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo rose 1.2 percent after a sold third-quarter output performance.

Advertising group WPP gained 3.3 percent as it reported a better-than-expected 0.5 percent rise in like-for-like organic revenue in the third quarter.

