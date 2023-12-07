FTSE 100 Declines In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday, with a stronger pound and elevated government bond yields keeping markets under pressure.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,495 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.

Games Workshop slumped 11 percent after releasing its half-year trading update. DS Smith, a packaging company, fell 1.2 percent after reporting a decline in pre-tax profit for the first half.

AJ Bell jumped 8.4 percent. The asset management company reported higher profit and revenues, as well as assets under management for fiscal 2023.

Future Plc shares plummeted 19 percent. The platform for specialist media announced that Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, has informed the Board of her decision to step down later next year.

Watches of Switzerland Group declined 1.3 percent after its first-half profit before tax dropped 20 percent.

