News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Declines In Lackluster Trade

December 07, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday, with a stronger pound and elevated government bond yields keeping markets under pressure.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,495 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.

Games Workshop slumped 11 percent after releasing its half-year trading update. DS Smith, a packaging company, fell 1.2 percent after reporting a decline in pre-tax profit for the first half.

AJ Bell jumped 8.4 percent. The asset management company reported higher profit and revenues, as well as assets under management for fiscal 2023.

Future Plc shares plummeted 19 percent. The platform for specialist media announced that Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, has informed the Board of her decision to step down later next year.

Watches of Switzerland Group declined 1.3 percent after its first-half profit before tax dropped 20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.