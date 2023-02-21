Markets

FTSE 100 Declines In Cautious Trade

February 21, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday amid growing geopolitical tensions and concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver a major speech on Ukraine war today, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 41 points, or half a percent, at 7,974 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

InterContinental Hotels fell 1.4 percent despite reporting an uptick in 2022 profits and announcing a share buyback.

Self-storage group Safestore declined 1.5 percent after reporting slower trading in its first quarter.

Medical technology firm Smith+Nephew jumped nearly 5 percent despite reporting a drop in annual profit.

Mining giant Antofagasta shed 2.3 percent on posting lower full-year profits and revenue.

Lender HSBC declined 1.6 percent despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

