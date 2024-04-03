FTSE 100 Declines As US Rate Cut Hopes Fade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as strong U.S. data and mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials dented investor hopes for a rate cut in June.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or half a percent, at 7,898 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Engineer Renishaw plunged 4.2 percent after Germany's Siemens said it does not intend to make an offer for the company.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings was little changed after unveiling passenger traffic and load factor figures for March.

Topps Tiles declined 1.5 percent after the tiles retailer reported lower half-yearly sales and issued a profit warning.

Meat, seafood and meat alternatives group Hilton Food lost 4.3 percent after reporting modest top-line growth in 2023.

