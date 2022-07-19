FTSE 100 Declines As Miners Drag On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday, with miners declining as rising COVID-19 cases in China raised fears of a further slowdown in economic growth.

Stronger-than-expected jobs data also heightened fears of more interest-rate hikes. The ILO unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in three months to May, unchanged from three months to April but down by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter. The rate was forecast to rise to 3.9 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,212 after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all fell over 1 percent.

Events and academic-publishing group Informa jumped 4 percent after backing its full-year guidance.

Kier Group rallied 2.7 percent. The construction, services and property group said it expects full-year results to be in-line with the Board's expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance.

