FTSE 100 Declines As Miners Drag On China Concerns

September 25, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as concerns about China's property market returned to the fore.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 55 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,628 after closing flat with a positive bias on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent on concerns about financial problems in China's property sector after Evergrande's debt restructuring hit a roadblock.

Gambling firm Entain plunged 9.4 percent after it warned on its online net gaming revenues for the third quarter and the full year.

CRH rallied 3 percent after the building materials giant announced the repurchase of 17.7 million ordinary shares.

Insurer Aviva fell about 1 percent after it agreed to acquire AIG's U.K. protection business.

