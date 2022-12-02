FTSE 100 Declines As Financials And Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday as the pound sterling held gains and investors awaited the latest U.S. labor market statistics for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,531 after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Financials declined, with Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings falling around 1 percent each.

Energy stocks succumbed to selling pressure after recent gains.

BP Plc lost 2.5 percent and Shell gave up 1.60 percent after the release of troubling U.S. manufacturing data and amid uncertainty over the outcome of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting.

Wizz Air Holdings gained nearly 2 percent after reporting a 70 percent rise in passenger traffic figures for November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.