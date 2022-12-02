Markets

FTSE 100 Declines As Financials And Energy Stocks Drag

December 02, 2022 — 04:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday as the pound sterling held gains and investors awaited the latest U.S. labor market statistics for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,531 after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Financials declined, with Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings falling around 1 percent each.

Energy stocks succumbed to selling pressure after recent gains.

BP Plc lost 2.5 percent and Shell gave up 1.60 percent after the release of troubling U.S. manufacturing data and amid uncertainty over the outcome of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting.

Wizz Air Holdings gained nearly 2 percent after reporting a 70 percent rise in passenger traffic figures for November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.