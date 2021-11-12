FTSE 100 Declines As Dollar Shines

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as AstraZeneca reported a smaller-than-expected profit and a stronger dollar dented oil and metal prices.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 33 points, or half a percent, to 7,351 after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell about 1 percent each as the dollar rose against major peers on bets of an earlier-than-expected interest rate.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc lost 1.1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gave up 1.3 percent as oil fell and headed for its longest run of weekly losses since March.

Drug major AstraZeneca tumbled 3.6 percent after its quarterly operating profit missed consensus estimate.

Redrow rose nearly 2 percent. The housebuilder said its results in the 2022 financial year will approach those achieved in 2019.

Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group gained 1 percent after it announced the sale of Harbour Exchange to Blackstone European Property Income Fund for 196.5 million pounds.

John Wood Group shares plunged 6.2 percent. The company said it has started a strategic review of the part of its Consulting business facing the built environment end market.

