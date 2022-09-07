FTSE 100 Declines As Commodity Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese data rekindled fears of an economic downturn in the world's second-largest economy.

Official data showed earlier today that Chinese exports growth slowed sharply in August amid softening global demand.

Overseas shipments rose an annual 7.1 percent, compared to 18 percent growth in July, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Imports growth slowed to 0.3 percent from 2.3 percent in July, adding to worries over a possible global recession.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,237 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent on concerns over demand outlook.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc and Shell both fell around 1 percent as oil prices hit seven-month lows on demand worries.

James Fisher, a provider of marine engineering services, plunged 5.7 percent after posting a fall in interim profit.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments declined 1 percent despite posting record annual results.

