FTSE 100 Declines Ahead Of Spring Budget

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday ahead of the Spring Budget due on Wednesday.

Investors expect a raft of policy announcements, including a radical scheme to help first-time home buyers.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,667 after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, healthcare software specialist Craneware gained 2 percent as it reported an 8 percent rise in revenue during the second half of last year.

Halma was marginally lower. The health tech company announced that it has acquired Rovers Medical Devices BV.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings dropped 1 percent after reporting a 3.3 percent fall in the load factor last month.

Boeing supplier Senior declined 1.1 percent despite posting strong financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Insurer Aviva was little changed after buying underwriting syndicate Probitas for 242 million pounds ($306.2 million).

