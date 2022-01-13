FTSE-100 Clings To The Flatline

(RTTNews) - Renewed worries over the fallout of the forceful inflation-combat by the U.S. Fed and the optimism on the earnings front played out in full measure leading the FTSE 100 benchmark to embrace the flatline.

FTSE 100 oscillated within a tight range of 7530.12 and 7553.41, versus the previous close of 7551.72.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7551.21, down 0.01 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 101-scrip index, 49 scrips have advanced over Wednesday's levels.

Imperial Brands and Fresnillo have gained close to 1.5 percent.

Next plc, Sage Group and Aveva Group have declined between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.

JD Sports Fashion has declined 1.84 percent.

Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 22 million. The scrip has declined 0.08 percent.

Tesco released trading update showing bumper sales as well as expectations of operating profit to be "slightly above" the top-end of its previous guidance range. The scrip is however down 1.44 percent.

The GBPUSD pair increased by 0.33 percent to 1.3744, from 1.3701 at the close on Wednesday as the dollar index weakened substantially from 94.92 to 94.84.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased to 1.1425 percent from Wednesday's close of 1.1390 percent in sync with the global surge in yields.

