WPP

FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat Unilever earnings, WPP boost

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a slate of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, with Unilever surging after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

July 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a slate of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, with Unilever surging after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups ULVR.L jumped 6.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said a strong performance in North America helped offset the hit from coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.2%, with the world's biggest advertising firm, WPP WPP.L, also among the top gainers after a strong quarterly showing by French rival Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat with gains in consumer staples, materials and energy stocks offset by declines for financials and real estate firms.

Security contractor G4S GFS.L rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPP NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More