FTSE 100 Climbs Led By Miners And Banks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher for a fourth day running on Thursday, with miners and banks leading the surge amid easing banking fears and expectations that central banks may take a softer stance on raising interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 51 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,615 after rallying 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent while oil & gas firms BP Plc and Shell both rose about 1 percent.

Lenders Lloyds Banking and Barclays climbed 2-3 percent.

Petrofac shares soared 67 percent. The energy services firm and technology group Hitachi Energy have sealed a €13bn ($14.1bn) framework deal with Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT to supply offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

Online greeting cards and gift retailer Moonpig jumped 18 percent after backing its full-year guidance.

