FTSE 100 Climbs Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Friday, with miners leading the surge on improved manufacturing data from China. Encouraging U.K. house price data also boosted sentiment.

U.K. house prices rose by 0.2 percent in November, marking the third successive monthly increase, the latest Nationwide house price index revealed.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 66 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,520 after closing up 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 3-6 percent after China's Caixin manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in November.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 50.7 in November from 49.5 in October.

AstraZeneca added 1.2 percent after announcing it is discontinuing two phase III trials into hyperkalaemia treatment.

