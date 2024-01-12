News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Climbs As GDP Rebounds In November

January 12, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as a jump in crude prices boosted energy stocks.

There was also some cheer on the data front. The U.K. economy recovered as expected in November underpinned by services and production, the Office for National Statistics said earlier today.

Real gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in November, offsetting the 0.3 percent decrease in October.

In the three months to November, GDP dropped 0.2 percent from the preceding period. The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,634 after losing 1 percent on Thursday.

BP Plc rose half a percent and Shell added 0.7 percent as crude prices surged over 2 percent following strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Vistry Group, a house-building company, rallied 2.4 percent after an announcement that it expects its full year adjusted pre-tax income ahead of its outlook.

Luxury brand Burberry lost 7 percent as it issued a profit warning in response to slowing demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.