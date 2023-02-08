Markets

FTSE 100 Climbs As Earnings Pick Up Pace

February 08, 2023 — 04:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as investors cheered Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on disinflation and assessed the latest financial results from prominent companies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent to 7,918 after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Severn Trent edged down slightly despite the water supply firm reaffirming its fiscal 2023 guidance.

Smurfit Kappa tumbled 3.2 percent. The packaging giant reported a rise in profit in 2022, but box volumes were down around 2 percent against a strong prior year.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments added nearly 2 percent after raising its home completion guidance.

Transport operator FirstGroup soared 5.6 percent after it agreed to buy Ensign Bus Company Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. Asset manager Ashmore gained 1 percent despite reporting sharply lower half-yearly profit.

