FTSE 100 climbs 1% after WHO tempers China virus fears

London's main index rebounded sharply on Friday as investor nerves were eased after the World Health Organisation issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China, though Just Eat slid on a probe of its buyout by Takeaway.com.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.