FTSE 100 Back In Positive Territory YTD After CPI Data: Will It See More Gains?

After taking a beating this year owing to a lack of investor confidence and eye-watering inflation rates, the FTSE 100 index has recovered and is now in positive territory for the year. Investors are feeling optimistic about the index and the UK stock market after today's CPI figure showed a huge reduction in the headline inflation rate. However, progress may not be as simple as is now expected.

Background

There is no lack of damage that parliamentarians have done to the British economy by making poor policy choices and other self-inflicted mistakes. Investors were pessimistic about the UK stock market since inflation remained high throughout the year: Inflation was in double digits to start the year, clocking in at 10.5% in January, 8.7% in June, and 6.7% in October, according to the Consumer Price Index. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Eurozone and the United States both fell drastically and much more rapidly than expected. The headline inflation statistic in the United States, for instance, was 6.5% at the start of the year but had dropped to 3% by July.

The UK's worst self-inflicted harm, Brexit, has kept inflation stubborn. Despite the Bank of England's ultra-hawkish monetary policy stance and its attempts to temper down inflation, food prices skyrocketed after Brexit and stayed high for a long time thereafter.

New Inflation Data

Inflation dropped to its lowest level in two years today, printing at 4.6% compared to 6.7% in the prior period and 4.7% forecasted. The decline in the Core CPI y/y statistic, which excludes the more volatile categories of food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, was also a nice surprise, coming in at 5.7% compared to the prediction of 5.8% and the previous reading of 6.1%. The biggest impact on the inflation rate came from housing and household services, according to the Office for National Statistics, as the annual rate for CPI touched the lowest level since January 1950. The ultra-hawkish monetary policy has a major role to play in this, since it has reduced demand in the housing market and increased the affordability ratio.

Bank of England

With inflation at 4.7%, today's market participants are hopeful about the next likely policy move from the Bank of England. After 14 straight rate hikes, the Bank of England halted the process in September and left the interest rate at 5.25 percent. Traders anticipate a shift in monetary policy rhetoric from the central bank next year as a result of the substantial decline in inflation seen today.

Trading activity in the British pound has become more active on the currency market. The GBP/USD pair rose from an opening price of 1.2264 to a high of 1.2505, primarily due to expectations that the Fed will be the one to move the needle on its monetary policy, especially after the U.S. CPI number cooled off further (actual 3.2%, expected 3.3%) yesterday. However, today's UK CPI data caused a reversal in market action and expectations among traders as inflation cooled down and the pair plummeted to the low of the day of 1.2452 (at the time of writing this article).

The FTSE 100 index, which had been trading in the red YTD until yesterday owing to skepticism about the Bank of England's capacity to rein in inflation, is now up about 0.8%. Traders anticipate improved conditions as a result of the Bank of England slowing down its rate-hike cycle. This is because, generally speaking, hawkish monetary policy is negative for the stock market since there is less liquidity in the market, whereas dovish monetary policy fosters a good atmosphere for stock investors.

So, now what?

It's doubtful that the Bank of England will start sounding the victory trumpet based on today's data alone. While this is good news, it is still much above the bank's 2% inflation goal. The central bank's goal should be to keep market expectations in check and prevent policy missteps. It seems probable that the central bank will wait for another round or two of such decreases in the inflation reading before declaring that the rate-rise cycle has reached its optimal level. After that, the bank will likely maintain the present interest rate levels for a period of months, maybe until the end of Q1 of next year, before making any further adjustments to the direction of the interest rate cycle.

It is likely that the FTSE will perform better in the days ahead, and the index may even come close to testing its resistance level of 7,758 (as depicted in the following chart), which would result in a roughly 3% gain for the index by the end of the year. If the BOE maintains rates steady and adopts a little dovish tone in their comments, I think the index may easily reach this price point and even approach the 8,000 level, which would put it close to its highest level of the year.

Chart by online trading broker Exness

