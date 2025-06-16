FTSE 100 Attempts Rebound

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange aligned with peers to record a rebound in Monday's trading. As the risk aversion triggered by the sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East over the end of the previous week waned, more than three-fourths of the benchmark index traded in the overnight green zone.

Anxiety ahead of the inflation update due on Wednesday as well as Bank of England's interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday limited gains. Markets expect price pressures to ease in the month of May but still anticipate that Bank of England would maintain status quo on rates.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 8,902.40 and 8,850.63 as compared with the previous day's closing level of 8,850.63.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 8,893.39, having added 0.48 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 24 are trading in the overnight red zone.

Sports-betting and gaming company Entain jumped 13.6 percent after it raised the annual guidance for its BetMGM business. Intermediate Capital Group, Standard Chartered and International Consolidated Airlines Group, all recorded gains of more than 2 percent.

Endeavour Mining topped losses with a decline of more than 2.3 percent. WPP, Haleon and Segro, all erased more than a percent in Monday's trading.

The GBP/USD pair has gained 0.14 percent overnight to 1.3585. The sterling ranged between $1.3593 and $1.3535 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair edged up to 0.8524. The GBP/JPY pair has also edged up to 195.68.

Bond yields in the U.K. are currently trading slightly above the flatline. Ten-year bond yields have edged up 0.07 percent to 4.5550 percent. The yields ranged between 4.6010 percent and 4.5340 percent over the course of the day. The same was 4.5520 percent a day earlier.

