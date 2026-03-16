Markets

FTSE 100 Up 0.5%; Central Bank Policy Meetings Eyed

March 16, 2026 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market opened on a positive territory Monday morning, led by gains in energy sector, and at a few counters from the banking space. The mood, however, remains cautious with investors assessing the potential impact of the Middle East war, and looking ahead to the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement due on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are also scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.

After a positive start, the FTSE 100 dropped down to around its previous closing level, but recovered swiftly and was up 50.08 points or nearly 0.5% at 10,311.23 a little while ago.

Haleon is rising 2.75%, Segro is up 2.5% and Reckitt Benckiser is gaining about 2.3%. BT Group, Airtel Africa, British Land, Vodafone Group, Kingfisher, Hiscox, Pershing Square Holdings, Natwest Group, Smiths Group, Imperial Brands, Shell and British American Tobacco are up 1%-2%.

Lloyds Banking Group, Scottish Mortgage, IMI, Unilever, Tesco, Land Securities, Rio Tinto, Aviva, Halma, Sainsbury (J) and Marks & Spencer are also notably higher.

Rightmove is declining by 3% and Spirax Group is down 2.7%. IAG, Autotrader Group, Convatec Group, Entain, Croda International, Babcock International, Fresnillo, Easyjet and Rentokil Initial are down 1%-1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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