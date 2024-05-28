FTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortis Inc (TSX: FTS.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.17, changing hands as low as $54.14 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.82 per share, with $58.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.99.

