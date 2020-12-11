FTS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc (TSX: FTS.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.05, changing hands as high as $53.12 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.52 per share, with $59.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.